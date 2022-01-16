Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.66 million. Culp posted sales of $79.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $315.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CULP opened at $9.10 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

