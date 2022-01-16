Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

