Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $151.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.70 million. Harmonic posted sales of $131.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $503.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $504.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $574.60 million, with estimates ranging from $556.10 million to $587.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 190.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

