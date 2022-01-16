Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $22.99. 1,822,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,964. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

