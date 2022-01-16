Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post sales of $64.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $340.95 million, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.59 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Amundi bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,442,000 after buying an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.