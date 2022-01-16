Analysts Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce $54.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $155.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zai Lab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

