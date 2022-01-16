Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post $1.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

ARAV opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Aravive has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

