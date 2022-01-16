Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,616 shares of company stock worth $130,644,985 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,974. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

