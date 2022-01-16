Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.90 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $154.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $618.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 83.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

