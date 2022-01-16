Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report sales of $101.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the lowest is $99.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $85.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $368.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

