Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.03. Exelixis also posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,101. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

