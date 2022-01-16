Analysts Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover High Tide.

HITI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

HITI stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. High Tide has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $285.01 million and a P/E ratio of -79.83.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

