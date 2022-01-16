Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.06 Million

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $41.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $41.99 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $148.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.54 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $157.54 million to $185.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OESX. B. Riley lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

