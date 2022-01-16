Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $995.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $995.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.60 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty reported sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

