Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.18. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 530,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

