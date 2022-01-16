Analyzing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 3 6 0 2.50 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Anglo American currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential downside of 12.29%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Anglo American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.85 $2.09 billion N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Summary

Anglo American beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

