Analyzing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Profound Medical and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 28.57 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -7.22 Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.45 -$82.00 million $0.73 61.45

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Scientific. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 Boston Scientific 0 2 9 1 2.92

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.92%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $49.90, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% Boston Scientific 9.45% 12.73% 6.48%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

