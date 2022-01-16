Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 653,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,515. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

