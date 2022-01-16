API3 (API3) Market Cap Hits $171.29 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00010784 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $171.29 million and $55.02 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

