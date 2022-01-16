API3 Price Tops $4.53 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00010545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $167.35 million and approximately $29.18 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

