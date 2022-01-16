Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 485,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 78,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Provides asset management services

