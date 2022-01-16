Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in December

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,898. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.