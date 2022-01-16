Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in December

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:AIF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,898. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.
Separately, increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
