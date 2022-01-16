Apollon (XAP) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $6,384.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.