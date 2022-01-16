Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:APTV opened at $152.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $161.47. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

