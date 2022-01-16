APYSwap (APYS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,258.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $78,258.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00062423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.64 or 0.07635035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,483.51 or 0.99753688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008152 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

