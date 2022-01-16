Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,700 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.85. Aravive has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.