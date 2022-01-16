Arbidex (ABX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,319.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Arbidex has a total market cap of $76,374.45 and approximately $62,319.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

