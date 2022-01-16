Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.31 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

