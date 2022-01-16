ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.18.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcBest has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

