Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

