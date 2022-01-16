ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.56 ($46.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

