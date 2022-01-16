ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.56 ($46.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

