Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSPT opened at $9.92 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

