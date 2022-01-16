Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

