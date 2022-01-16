ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,784,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $293.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

