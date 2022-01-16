ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 76.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $11,439,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $221.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.29.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

