ArGoApp Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00072022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.53 or 0.07729082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,837.93 or 0.99772453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

