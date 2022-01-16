Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $171,313.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.03 or 0.07730422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.21 or 0.99853667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,356,619 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

