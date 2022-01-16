Arianee (ARIA20) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $18,012.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.03 or 0.07730422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.21 or 0.99853667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars.

