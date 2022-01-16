Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002677 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $154.91 million and $1.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,480,051 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

