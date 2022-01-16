ARMOR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,770.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $79,770.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

