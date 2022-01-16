Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,638.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $645,064.23 and $3,638.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,062,161 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,617 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

