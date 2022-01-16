Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.09.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.