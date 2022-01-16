Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.