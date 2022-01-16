Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,928,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AABB opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

