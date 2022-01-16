ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 118,919 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

