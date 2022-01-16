Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,974.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.