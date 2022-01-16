Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.50. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

