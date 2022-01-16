Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 44.6% in December

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 451,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUUD stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

