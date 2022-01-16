Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.19 ($91.12).

NDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €93.68 ($106.45) on Friday. Aurubis has a one year low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a one year high of €91.82 ($104.34). The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.87.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

