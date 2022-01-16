Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.3 days.

Shares of Austal stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

